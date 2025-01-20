Kurkure teams up with Ching’s Secret to launch Schezwan Chutney flavour

New Delhi: Kurkure has teamed up with Ching’s Secret to bring out the Schezwan Chutney flavour.

Crafted for existing Kurkure® enthusiasts and fans of desi Chinese flavours, the new product offers an innovative twist on a classic combination and is set to be a hit with those who enjoy spicy snacks.

Aastha Bhasin, Marketing Director – Kurkure® & Doritos, PepsiCo India, said, “PepsiCo India is excited to partner with Tata Consumer Products’ Ching’s Secret for this milestone collaboration. Kurkure®️ has always led the way in introducing trendsetting innovations within the snacking category, and this partnership underscores our commitment to delivering flavours that truly connect with evolving consumer preferences. With fusion flavours becoming increasingly popular, this collaboration brings together Kurkure’s®️ crunchy, masaaledaar magic with the fiery and tangy kick of Ching’s Schezwan Chutney to create a truly unique Desi Chinese snacking experience. Together, this collaboration brings two well-loved brands in their categories to celebrate a snacking innovation that blends flavours enjoyed by consumers across India.”

Deepika Bhan, President, Packaged Foods, Tata Consumer Products, said, “We are thrilled about this maverick collaboration between two iconic chatpata masaaledar brands – Ching’s and Kurkure®. Kurkure® has always delighted consumers with its crunch and trendsetting flavours, making it the perfect match for Ching’s, a brand synonymous with Desi Chinese. Together, they bring to life a fusion that seamlessly blends the zesty notes of Ching’s Schezwan Chutney tadka with Kurkure’s signature masala profile. This collaboration is set to surprise and delight consumers, promising an unforgettable sensory adventure."

Available across all markets and channels in INR 5, INR 10, and INR 20 packs, the launch will be supported by an extensive media plan across TV, digital, and print channels, featuring a high-impact TVC.