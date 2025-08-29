Kunal Sharma takes over as Vice President at KRBL

New Delhi: Kunal Sharma has announced that he has taken on the role of Vice President at KRBL, the company behind the India Gate Foods brand.

Sharing the update on LinkedIn, Sharma wrote, “I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as Vice President at KRBL”

According to his profile, Sharma will be heading marketing as well as the modern trade and e-commerce functions for KRBL’s India business. He has been with the company since May 2022, previously serving as Head of Marketing.

Before joining KRBL, Sharma spent nearly nine years at Dabur India, where his roles included Deputy General Manager, Marketing, Senior Marketing Manager for Dabur Honey and Dabur Glucose, and Group Product Manager for Dabur Honey. In these positions, he worked on brand campaigns around fitness, weight management and seasonal consumption habits.

He began his career with ITC Limited, where he held a series of managerial positions in foods and trade functions across Hyderabad, Nagpur and Pune between 2008 and 2013.

Alongside his corporate role, Sharma also serves as Board Advisor at the India Influencer Governing Council (IIGC).