Kulwinder Singh joins InfoCepts as Chief Marketing Officer

New Delhi: InfoCepts, a data and analytics solutions company, announced the appointment of Kulwinder Singh as its Chief Marketing Officer (CMO).

With more than two decades of experience in global marketing leadership across technology and consulting sectors, Singh will lead InfoCepts’ marketing strategy to position the company for its next phase of growth.

He will oversee global brand management and pipeline development, focusing on strengthening market presence and driving measurable business impact.



Most recently, he served as CMO at SG Analytics, a Straive company. His career includes roles at Cadila Pharmaceuticals, Edifecs, and Synechron, with expertise in brand marketing, demand generation, category creation, and international market expansion.



“Kulwinder is a strategic leader with a strong record of building brands that deliver business results,” said Shashank Garg, Founder & CEO of InfoCepts. “His appointment comes at a time when global demand for trusted AI, data, and analytics partners is surging. Kulwinder’s ability to craft compelling positioning and execute with precision will be key to amplifying our differentiated approach and accelerating growth.”



Kumar Amitesh, President of InfoCepts, added, “The market for AI and data analytics partners with rich experience in analytics solutions is expanding rapidly. To convert this growth into lasting leadership for InfoCepts, Kulwinder’s global experience and proven expertise will help us scale our presence and strengthen our market authority.”



“I’m excited to join InfoCepts, a solid firm with phenomenal customer equity, and work with a visionary leadership team,” said Singh. “Brand strength and messaging are critical drivers of business growth. My goal is to elevate InfoCepts’ brand, build strong partnerships, and deliver measurable impact through modern marketing strategies.”