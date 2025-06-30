Kulp.AI appoints Team Pumpkin to manage performance marketing mandate

New Delhi: Kulp.AI that enables non-coders and engineers to build full-stack applications and websites using artificial intelligence, has partnered with Team Pumpkin to lead its performance marketing efforts in India.
Under the mandate, the full-service digital agency will oversee Kulp.AI’s performance marketing activities, including paid media planning, campaign execution, audience targeting, and conversion rate optimisation. The initiative will focus on increasing user acquisition and engagement across kulp.ai through data-led campaigns and AI-based ad strategies.
The partnership is expected to support Kulp.AI in expanding its user base among developers, startups, and individuals working in the no-code space, with a focus on promoting the platform’s generative AI application builder.
Kulp.AI allows users to create, run, and deploy production-ready applications directly in a browser using simple English prompts. The platform uses proprietary architecture built on advanced large language models (LLMs).
Speaking about the collaboration, Atharv Kulkarni from Kulp.AI said, “We’re excited to team up with Team Pumpkin as we grow our community and expand Kulp’s presence across India. Their data-first performance approach and digital expertise makes them the ideal partner for our next phase of growth.”
Ashish Kulkarni, Founder & CEO of Kulp.AI, added, “At Kulp, we’re building for a future where software creation is as simple as describing your idea. As we scale, it’s crucial to have partners who not only understand our product but also our audience. Team Pumpkin brings the right blend of creativity, analytics, and speed to help us scale our impact.”
Swati Nathani, Co-founder of Team Pumpkin, said, “Kulp.AI is reshaping how applications are built, and we’re thrilled to be part of their journey. Our focus will be on delivering measurable business outcomes and helping Kulp reach developers, founders, and creators who want to build smarter and faster.”