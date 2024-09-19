Kriti Sanon goes “Very Pepe” on London streets

Delhi: Pepe Jeans London introduced "Very Pepe," the new Autumn/Winter collection campaign featuring actor, producer and entrepreneur Kriti Sanon, who makes her debut as the brand’s first-ever global ambassador of Indian origin.

Reflecting on her association with Pepe Jeans, Sanon said, “Pepe Jeans has always stood for individuality and bold style. I’m thrilled to represent a brand as their global brand ambassador that not only reflects my personal style but also connects the best of London’s iconic fashion heritage with a global audience. The ‘Very Pepe’ collection is versatile and effortlessly stylish.”

On behalf of Pepe Jeans London, AWWG’s CEO Marcella Wartenbergh stated, "We are thrilled to collaborate with Kriti Sanon as our brand ambassador. Following the incredible memorable experience of taking the leading Actor to Silverstone with Red Bull Racing by Pepe Jeans, our upcoming new campaign marks yet another exciting chapter for our brand.”

The campaign will unfold in two waves. The first wave aims to celebrate Pepe Jeans' denim heritage, showcasing all-denim looks against the reds of London's post boxes, telephone booths, and cars on the streets of Portobello.

The second wave aims to capture the essence of West London living, featuring styles for her, set against the backdrop of black cabs and the white facades of Notting Hill.

To mark the launch, selected Pepe Jeans stores will host exclusive in-store experiences.