Kriti Sanon becomes Zouk’s brand ambassador

New Delhi: Zouk, an Indian lifestyle brand, has onboarded Kriti Sanon as its Brand Ambassador. Kriti perfectly embodies Zouk’s vision of blending tradition with contemporary design, said Zouk in a statement.

With this collaboration, the brand aims to strengthen its presence in the bag space, reaching more consumers.

Disha Singh, Founder, Zouk, stated, “Kriti’s confidence and authenticity make her a great fit for Zouk. She represents the modern Indian consumer—someone who values heritage but also embraces contemporary trends. With her on board, we’re excited to introduce Zouk to even more people.”

Pradeep Krishnakumar, Co-Founder, Zouk, added, “Partnering with Kriti Sanon is a big step forward for us. Her influence and love for Indian craftsmanship align perfectly with our vision of creating stylish, functional, and thoughtfully designed handbags.”

Kriti Sanon said, “Zouk’s approach to design instantly resonated with me. Their bags beautifully blend traditional Indian elements with modern aesthetics. I love brands that tell a story, and Zouk does that effortlessly. I’m excited to be part of this journey and represent a brand that truly celebrates contemporary Indian fashion.”

The company has reached over and has opened exclusive stores in Mumbai, Pune, Bangalore, Lucknow, and Gurgaon. Zouk has also recently launched its women-first luggage line, designed to cater to modern Indian travelers.