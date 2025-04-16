Krafton-invests-in-JetSynthesys

Mumbai: JetSynthesys, a digital entertainment and technology company specialising in video gaming, esports and entertainment, has announced an investment led by global gaming giant Krafton, with participation from NAFA Private Equity and existing investors Pratithi Investments, Serum Institute, and the Jetline Group.

This investment aligns with JetSynthesys’ 20x revenue growth plan over the next six years as it prepares to scale across international markets and deepen its footprint in India.

The company has reported an unaudited 15 percent Profit After Tax (PAT) for the last fiscal year—at a time when much of the Media & Entertainment industry is facing economic and structural challenges — underscoring its business fundamentals, sustainable growth model, and differentiated value proposition.

JetSynthesys plans to strategically expand across high-growth verticals and global markets. The company also plans to consolidate its leadership in India through targeted acquisitions and organic growth, while replicating its India playbook in key international regions—especially Japan, the US, UK, MENA, and Southeast Asia. With offices in Tokyo, San Francisco, Los Angeles, London, Abu Dhabi and Singapore, it is scaling infrastructure in game development, LiveOps, and publishing—leveraging deep Japanese expertise to power this next phase of growth.

Commenting on the investment and the company’s growth vision, Rajan Navani, Founder and CEO, said: “This is a defining moment in JetSynthesys’ journey. We’re expanding from being a new age family office led company to an India first global platform, now open to world-class strategic and financial partners. With Krafton’s trust and shared vision, we’re accelerating our ambition to scale 20x over the next six years. This investment further fuels our mission to build culturally rooted, globally relevant digital experiences—deepening our leadership in India and expanding into key international markets through IP-led innovation, local partnerships, and strategic acquisitions.”

Speaking on the partnership, Sean Hyunil Sohn, CEO, Krafton, said, “We are excited to deepen our partnership with JetSynthesys and be part of this next phase of their journey. This investment aligns with our long-term belief in the potential of India as a global innovation hub in gaming and digital entertainment. JetSynthesys has consistently shown a forward-thinking approach to building meaningful digital IPs and platforms that resonate across geographies.”