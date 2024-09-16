Deepika Padukone will soon be featured as a playable character within Krafton's BGMI

Delhi: KRAFTON, makers of BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (BGMI), has announced partnership with actor Deepika Padukone to the world of BGMI.

This is an exclusive one-year collaboration. As part of this collaboration, Padukone will soon be featured as a playable character in BGMI, with two distinct character skins representing her style and persona.

The brand’s previous collaborations include Indian actors like Ranveer Singh, Hardik Pandya, and Mumbai Indians.

Sean Hyunil Sohn, CEO, KRAFTON India, said, “We are excited to partner with Deepika Padukone, a Global Ambassador & Icon to create unforgettable moments for our players. This collaboration is an endeavor to push boundaries and deliver fresh experiences for BGMI fans. By bringing together the worlds of gaming and entertainment with the biggest star Deepika Padukone at its forefront, we aim to create a truly immersive and engaging world within BGMI.”

"It is a thrilling opportunity to embark on this new chapter with the BGMI family” shared Padukone. “Gaming has become a cultural phenomenon in India, and I'm excited to connect with the incredible energy of the gaming community. It's an honor to be a part of something so dynamic and engaging. I look forward to seeing how my fans react to the in-game avatar and exclusive items!"