Krafton and realme team up for BGIS 2025 and BMPS 2025

New Delhi: Krafton India has announced the commencement of registrations for the Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS) 2025.

Krafton India has joined hands with realme, which will be the official smartphone partner for both BGIS 2025 and the BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA PRO SERIES (BMPS) 2025.

The partnership between KRAFTON India and realme seeks to tap into the vast potential of the Indian gaming community.

Karan Pathak, Associate Director of Esports at KRAFTON India, stated, “We are thrilled to welcome realme as our official smartphone partner for both BGIS and BMPS 2025. Their dedication to enhancing mobile gaming experiences perfectly complements our goal of delivering a world-class Esports platform. This collaboration promises to elevate the level of competition and excitement for players and fans alike.”

Chase Xu, Vice-President and CMO of realme, added, “India's mobile gaming community is one of the most vibrant and dynamic in the world, and we at realme are dedicated to empowering this generation of esports gamers. Being the official smartphone partner for these prestigious tournaments allows us to showcase our commitment to delivering cutting-edge technology and unparalleled performance, specifically designed to meet the demands of competitive mobile gaming. We believe our collaboration with KRAFTON will not only elevate the esports experience for players and fans but also further solidify realme's position as a leader in the mobile gaming revolution. We look forward to an exhilarating year of esports and to witnessing the incredible talent and passion of Indian gamers”.

The BGIS 2025 LAN Finals are set to take place in the city of Joy - Kolkata, offering a thrilling live-event experience where top teams will compete for a staggering prize pool of Rs 2 crores.