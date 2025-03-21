KPMG in India partners with Privado Inc. to launch data privacy solutions

New Delhi: KPMG in India has announced a strategic partnership with Privado Inc.

This partnership aims to enable businesses with privacy compliance solutions ensuring compliance with global privacy regulations and enhancing data protection practices.

In January, the government released the Draft Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Rules 2025.

According to KPMG in India’s Draft DPDP Rules 2025: Guidance to DPDP Act implementation report, the legislation will introduce a framework for data protection, changing how the industry manages customer information.

It states how businesses will now need to overhaul their data management practices to ensure enhanced security and transparency.

KPMG and Privado.Inc will aim to provide privacy management frameworks to customers and will enable customers to leverage the below:

Real-time privacy compliance monitoring for regulation adherence.

Automated data mapping for insights into data flows.

Proactive risk management to avert data breaches.

Streamlined privacy assessments ensure optimum use of time and effort.

Effective user consent management to build and nurture customer trust.

“We are excited to join forces with Privado.Inc to provide and help our customers with innovative and cutting-edge privacy compliance solutions," said Nitin Shah, Partner, Digital Trust and Head of Cyber Strategy and Governance, KPMG, India. “Our partnership with Privado.Inc is a significant step forward in our goal to assist businesses in navigating the intricate and ever-evolving landscape of data privacy regulations especially here in India especially with the introduction of the Draft DPDP Rules 2025. With the combined expertise of KPMG in India and Privado.Inc’s solutions, we are well positioned to address some of the most pressing privacy challenges faced by businesses today” added Shah.

Shikha Kamboj, Partner, Digital Trust and National Leader Data Privacy and Ethics, KPMG, India, said, “By leveraging Privado.Inc’s advanced technology and our deep industry knowledge, we can help our customers not only achieve compliance but also foster greater trust and transparency with relevant stakeholders involved. Our partnership with Privado.Inc is designed to empower businesses to proactively manage personal data, mitigate privacy risks, and enhance their overall data protection strategies. We believe that this partnership will set a new standard for privacy governance, thereby enabling our clients and customers to confidently navigate today’s digital-first environment, with robust and responsible data practices.”

Vaibhav Antil, CEO and Co-Founder, Privado.Inc, said, "At Privado.Inc, our mission has always been to bring privacy compliance in sync with software products. Our partnership with KPMG in India marks a significant milestone in empowering businesses with real-time privacy governance and compliance solutions. With real-time privacy monitoring, automated data mapping, and proactive risk management, we are making it easier than ever for organisations to turn privacy compliance into a competitive advantage."