KPMG in India appoints Gautam Bhattacharya as Partner and Head of Technology Consulting

New Delhi: KPMG in India has appointed Gautam Bhattacharya as Partner and Head of Technology Consulting.

In this role, Bhattacharya will oversee the firm’s technology consulting practice, with a focus on digital transformation, analytics, artificial intelligence and emerging technologies.

Bhattacharya brings over 20 years of international experience in analytics, enterprise transformation, and decision intelligence. His professional background includes leadership roles across sectors such as consumer markets, manufacturing, and supply chain, where he has led teams and managed large-scale transformation programmes.

Commenting on his new role, Bhattacharya said, “At a time when technology is redefining competitive advantage, I’m excited to join KPMG in India to help clients transform with clarity and confidence. I look forward to collaborating with our talented teams to co-create purposeful, human-centered solutions that deliver lasting value.”

Yezdi Nagporewalla, Chief Executive Officer, KPMG in India, added, “We are delighted to welcome Gautam to the KPMG family. His proven track record of innovation, combined with a purpose-led approach, aligns well with our firm’s vision to be the most trusted advisor to our clients and communities.”

Hemant Jhajhria, Head of Consulting, KPMG in India, said, “Gautam’s appointment underscores our commitment to investing in top talent and deep technology capabilities. His expertise in analytics, AI, and digital transformation will elevate the strategic impact we deliver to clients, as they navigate a landscape of both disruption and opportunity in equal measure.”