Kotak Mahindra Bank’s digital creative mandate up for grabs

New Delhi: Kotak Mahindra Bank is on the lookout for a digital creative agency. The BFSI brand has put out an RFP for the same.
Submissions should be sent to Digital.Rfp@kotak.com by November 22, 2024.
Shortlisted agencies will be invited to pitch their concepts in person.
Kotak has invited agencies with expertise in digital innovation, social media strategy and creative content.
Agencies interested in partnering with Kotak should submit:
Vision for Digital Marketing: A forward-thinking perspective on the future of digital marketing in BFSI, aligning with Kotak’s mission to make finance relevant and exciting for aspirational Indians.
Credentials Deck: A creatively curated portfolio showcasing work that demonstrates innovation, especially in BFSI or other relevant sectors.
Case Studies: Successful campaign examples, with a focus on data insights, strategic creativity, and digital engagement that breaks traditional molds.
In a press statement, the brand said, “With a focus on engaging, fresh, and digitally native content, Kotak is looking for a partner who brings bold, innovative ideas to make financial services more accessible, relatable, and impactful in today’s digital landscape.”
Kedarswamy Ravangave, Executive Vice-President - Marketing at Kotak Mahindra Bank, shared, “Kotak’s vision is to reshape finance communication to be bold, data-driven, and digitally relevant for today’s Indian consumer. We are looking for a partner who not only aligns with this vision but who can push the boundaries of traditional BFSI communication through creative, trend-driven, and innovative digital strategies. This is more than an RFP—it’s a chance to lead the way in how finance is communicated and engaged within India.”