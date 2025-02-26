Kotak Mahindra Bank introduces new brand philosophy ‘Hausla Hai Toh Ho Jayega’

New Delhi: Kotak Mahindra Bank introduced ‘Hausla Hai Toh Ho Jayega’—a new group brand philosophy.

Through this, the bank wants to establish itself as the go-to financial services organisation for the aspirational Indian.

To bring this philosophy to life, Kotak is rolling out a high-impact multi-channel marketing campaign, spanning television, digital, print, outdoor, and social media, aimed at inspiring Indians to take big steps toward fulfilling their aspirations.

Rohit Bhasin, President – Head Affluent, NRI, Business Banking and Chief Marketing Officer, Kotak Mahindra Bank, stated, "‘Hausla Hai Toh Ho Jayega’ is more than just a brand philosophy—it’s the first step in a larger movement at Kotak. It reflects the new energy we are bringing to the business and our deep-rooted belief that ambition, when backed by the right financial partner, can create extraordinary outcomes. This is just the start of many bold changes at Kotak that will reshape how we serve the Aspirational Indian."

‘Hausla Hai Toh Ho Jayega’ embodies the belief of capturing the optimism, aspirations, and courage of Indians across all walks of life. At Kotak, we believe this campaign celebrates the immense potential that lies ahead for individuals and the nation as a whole.

Kedarswamy Ravangave, Executive Vice-President – Marketing, Kotak Mahindra Bank, added, "As the first glimpse of our transformation, this is a large-scale, 360-degree campaign with a digital-first approach, designed to integrate seamlessly into the lifestyle of today’s ambitious Indian. From bold storytelling across social and digital platforms to a commanding presence in print, outdoor, and television, ‘Hausla Hai Toh Ho Jayega’ is our way of inspiring confidence and setting the stage for what’s to come. And this is just the beginning."

The ad film: