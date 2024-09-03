Kotak General Insurance rebrands to Zurich Kotak General Insurance

Delhi: Kotak General Insurance has rebranded itself as Zurich Kotak General Insurance, following the Zurich Insurance Group’s acquisition of a majority stake in the insurer, which was completed on June 18, 2024.

The legal name of the entity changes from Kotak Mahindra General Insurance Company to Zurich Kotak General Insurance Company (India).

Tulsi Naidu, CEO Asia Pacific, Zurich Insurance Group, said, “The rebranding to Zurich Kotak General Insurance represents a significant step in our shared journey to create a premier general insurer for the new India. This new identity is not just a change in name but a reflection of our combined strengths, values, and commitment to deliver insurance solutions tailored to the diverse needs of Indian consumers and businesses.”

Suresh Agarwal, Managing Director and CEO, Zurich Kotak General Insurance, said, "This is an important milestone in our journey to build a responsible, impactful and leading general insurer as we launch the new brand in the market. We will continue to work towards enhancing insurance penetration in the country through technology, scale, and bringing global best practices to our business, keeping customers at the core of it.”

The company has also reconstituted its Board of Directors, bringing together industry leaders to fulfil Zurich Kotak’s vision of building a leading general insurer for the new India.

Srinivas Injeti (IAS) has been appointed as the Chairman of the Board, with D Sundaram and Ravi Venkataraman as Independent Directors.

Tulsi Naidu (APAC CEO, Zurich Insurance Group), Mathew Reilly (APAC COO, Zurich Insurance Group), Pushan Mohapatra (former MD and CEO, SBI General Insurance), Gaurang Shah (Non-Executive Director – Insurance, Asset Management and International Subsidiary, Kotak Mahindra Bank) and Jaideep Hansraj (former Managing Director, Kotak Securities Limited) have joined the board as Non-Executive Directors.