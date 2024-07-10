Korra elevates Saket Vaidya as its Chief Executive Officer

Delhi: Korra has elevated Saket Vaidya from Chief Operating Officer (COO) to the position of Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

Vaidya joined Korra’s leadership team in January 2017. In his role, Vaidya will focus on continuing to drive business growth, and expanding market presence.

Prior to Korra, Vaidya was associated with multiple businesses such as Webchutney and Indigo Consulting (A Leo Burnett Company).

Kumar Rajesh Raman, Chairman and Managing Director at Korra, said, "Saket has been crucial to Korra's success. He has built strong relationships with big brands like Airtel, Airtel Payments Bank, Meta, Sebamed, and Vivo. He has also onboarded clients like Mama Earth and Bata, which have played a key part in punctuating our journey. This has helped us grow, especially after the challenges of the pandemic."

Commenting on his new role, Vaidya shared, "At Korra, our focus is razor-sharp: to drive tangible business outcomes for our clients, not just deliver services. We're committed to pushing the boundaries of creativity, fostering strategic partnerships, and deepening our client relationships. This isn't just about growth – it's about setting new industry standards and becoming an indispensable force in our clients' success stories."

As CEO, Vaidya envisions Korra as a global marketing organisation by 2025.