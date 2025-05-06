Komal Gupta launches strategic consultancy Konsult Komal

New Delhi: Komal Gupta, a former business journalist and policy advisor, has launched a strategic consultancy focused on policy alignment, governance strategy, and institutional reputation.

Gupta has worked for 10 years at the intersection of journalism, regulatory advocacy, and strategic communication.

She began her career reporting on the economy, fintech, and insolvency at Mint and Hindustan Times, later joining NASSCOM to lead regulatory engagement for the fintech sector.

She also worked at Adfactors PR and, most recently, served as Vice-President, Marketing and Communications at Sarvatra Technologies.

The new firm, Konsult Komal, is structured as a boutique advisory offering strategic counsel to institutions, regulatory-facing organisations, and leadership teams.

Its focus lies in helping clients navigate the complex intersections of policy, boardroom preparedness, and reputational strategy, said Gupta.

“As an economist, journalist, and strategic advisor, I’ve seen how institutions — public and private — often approach policy, research, and communication in silos. Konsult Komal was created to change that. We work as knowledge partners, offering research-backed, forward-looking strategies that connect policy thinking with brand positioning and narrative clarity — with the larger goal of enabling meaningful, outcome-driven work,” said Gupta, Founder and Principal Consultant, Konsult Komal.

Gupta holds an MSc in Financial Economics from the Gokhale Institute of Politics and Economics and is a certified Independent Director under the Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs (IICA), Ministry of Corporate Affairs.