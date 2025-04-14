Kohli says no to Rs 300 crore Puma renewal, joins Agilitas as investor and co-creator

Mumbai: Virat Kohli, who recently completed his eight-year relationship with Puma as its brand ambassador, has declined the German sportswear giant's Rs 300 crore offer to renew the contract for the next eight years, they said.

Instead, Kohli has decided to invest in Agilitas and own a stake in the firm, backed by former Puma India and South-East Asia Managing Director Abhishek Ganguly.

A formal announcement over the development is expected in the next three months, as Agilitas, set up in 2023, is currently working on the launch of the brand and opening of new stores for One8, said the industry sources.

Though the sources acknowledged Kohli's investment in Agilitas, they refused to divulge the details, saying it is a large sum.

One8, the brand registered in 2016 by Kohli, was in collaboration with Puma and had cornered a business of around Rs 250 crore. Under 'Puma One8' it had an exclusive range of merchandise.

Now, One8 plans to open stores and take the brand abroad, leveraging Kohli's popularity among cricket fans.

It will be similar to tennis star Roger Federer's investment in the Swiss athletic apparel company On. A model called "The Roger Advantage" has been co-created with the Swiss tennis star.

Kohli will also be involved in One8 as its brand ambassador and as a co-creator.

It has the potential to become India's first aspirational brand to go on a global scale with its footwear and sportswear. It also plans for distribution in lead markets such as the US and UK.

In 2017, Kohli had inked a nearly Rs 110 crore contract with Puma for eight years, which was one of the highest for the Indian sports industry at that time.

Puma also confirmed the developments earlier this week, where a spokesperson in a statement to media houses wished Kohli the best for his future endeavours, “It was a wonderful association with him spanning over several years, many outstanding campaigns and path-breaking product collaborations," it said.

A week before, Puma Group's global CEO Arne Freundt had informed about his resignation and left the company on April 30, 2025.

In 2023, Agilitas Sports announced the acquisition of sports footwear manufacturer Mochiko Shoes, a sports footwear manufacturer, for an undisclosed amount.

In its first year, Agilitas raised Rs 600 crore through Convergent Finance, Nexus Venture Partners and another Rs 30 crore from individual investors.