KL Rahul invests and partners with Boldfit

Delhi: Indian cricketer KL Rahul has partnered with Boldfit, one of India’s D2C fitness brands. This collaboration positions Rahul as both a strategic investor and a brand ambassador for their sports footwear, apparel, and fitness equipment.

“Being a part of Boldfit feels like coming home. As a Bengaluru boy, I'm proud to join forces with a brand that shares my love for fitness and my hometown. I look forward to contributing to Boldfit's journey and inspiring others to lead healthier lives,” said Rahul.

Pallav Bihani, the founder of Boldfit, said, “Having KL Rahul on board is a huge moment for us. His dedication and drive perfectly match our brand’s values. Together, we aim to start a fitness revolution across the nation.”