Kitex brings US babywear brand ‘Little Star’ in India, eyes Rs 1,000 crore boost

New Delhi: Kitex Garments on Thursday announced the launch of its US babywear brand 'Little Star' in the Indian market, targeting an additional Rs 1,000 crore in revenue over the next two to three years. The move comes amid continuing trade uncertainties and tariffs imposed during the Trump administration, which have raised concerns for Indian exporters to the United States.

Sabu M Jacob, Managing Director of Kitex Garments, said the decision to strengthen the company's domestic presence is a strategic step to mitigate risks in international markets.

“By building a strong foundation in India, we are better positioned to tackle any potential challenges in the US export market,” Jacob told reporters here.

He said the move would also help safeguard the interests of Indian consumers and investors.

“Any Indian parent who wants the best for their child can now access American-level safety, fashion, and comfort, at an affordable price,” he added.

Headquartered in Kizhakkambalam near Kochi, Kitex Garments is one of the world’s largest manufacturers of clothing for newborns and children.

Until now, its 'Little Star' brand was available exclusively in the US market.

Jacob said Kitex plans to launch the brand across major e-commerce platforms initially, followed by a phased expansion into physical retail stores across India.

He cited India’s high birth rate, around 24 million births annually, nearly six times that of the United States, as a key market driver.

Market research suggests that India’s newborn apparel sector could grow to Rs 1.46 lakh crore by 2030, he noted.

Jacob also confirmed that the company has decided to defer discussions on its proposed investment in Andhra Pradesh due to the ongoing tariff-related uncertainties.

“The Andhra Pradesh Minister for Textiles recently visited our Kizhakkambalam facility, but we have chosen to postpone any investment talks at this point. It is not safe in the current tariff climate,” he said.