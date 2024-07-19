Kishore Biyani’s nephew launches retail concept ‘Broadway’

New Delhi: Vivek Biyani, nephew of retail industry veteran Kishore Biyani, has unveiled a retail concept named 'Broadway', amalgamating over 100 established direct-to-consumer (D2C) brands under one expansive roof.

This venture is a strategic collaboration with actor Rana Daggubati, Apurva Salarpuria from the Salarpuria Group, and Anuj Kejriwal of real estate firm Anarock.

'Broadway' is set to debut with its flagship store in Delhi this August, followed by launches in Hyderabad by September 2024 and Mumbai in March of the following year.

The stores, spanning between 25,000 to 35,000 square feet each, are meticulously designed to go beyond traditional shopping experiences. They will feature spaces such as creator studios, sampling stations, consultation rooms, a dry salon, and a dedicated 'maker's lab', alongside gourmet experiences, ensuring a holistic consumer journey.

The concept behind 'Broadway' is inspired by the evolving dynamics of consumer behaviour, likened to the disruption seen in coworking spaces by companies like WeWork.

This model aims to bridge the gap between digital-first D2C brands and physical retail environments, fostering deeper connections and enhancing engagement with customers.

Biyani highlighted the approach of 'Broadway', emphasising its plug-and-play model that minimises initial capital expenses for brands while maximising their exposure and interaction with consumers. He emphasised the significance of integrating social media dynamics into physical retail, envisioning 'Broadway' as a physical manifestation of popular online platforms like Instagram, where shopping, entertainment, and community engagement converge.