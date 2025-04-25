Kinley Soda crosses Rs 1,500 crore revenue mark

New Delhi: Kinley Soda, a Coca-Cola brand, has crossed the Rs 1,500 crore revenue mark.

Kinley Soda is available in formats ranging from 200 ml to 2.25 L PET and is accessible across 1.4 million+ retail outlets in India.

Coca-Cola India is amplifying the brand’s presence with a new brand identity for Kinley Strong Soda.

Vinar Nair, Vice-President, Franchise Operations, Developing Markets, Coca-Cola India and Southwest Asia, said, "Kinley Soda’s success is rooted in trust, consistency, and quality. We’ve focused on execution, not exaggeration, and that discipline sets our portfolio apart. By listening deeply and innovating with intent, we’ve expanded the brand across every channel. This milestone celebrates the people who choose Kinley every day and reflects our strategy to build purposeful, demand-led brands. We’ll continue growing with the same consumer-first mindset because that’s what drives real scale."