Kinetic Group appoints Value 360 Communications to lead brand strategy

New Delhi: Automotive manufacturing group Kinetic has appointed Value 360 Communications as its public relations partner to lead an integrated communications strategy. The partnership, effective from 5 May 2025, comes as the company aims to reinforce its brand narrative amid a broader repositioning in the mobility sector.

As part of the engagement, Value 360 will manage external communications for the group and its product portfolio, with a focus on media visibility and brand engagement.

Ajinkya Firodia, Vice Chairman, Kinetic Group, said, “Kinetic is more than a brand, it’s an emotion deeply woven into the collective memory of India. Our journey from creating the beloved Luna to delivering future-ready automotive solutions is a story of passion, resilience, and reinvention. We are pleased to partner with Value 360 Communications, whose strategic insight and creative approach will help us re-engage with our audiences and strengthen our brand narrative.”

Kunal Kishore, Group CEO and Co-Founder, Value 360 Communications, added, “For decades, Kinetic has been the heartbeat of Indian streets and homes, a symbol of aspiration and everyday freedom. It’s a privilege to work with a brand that carries such profound emotional value. At Value 360, we believe in the power of purpose-led storytelling, and our track record of building meaningful narratives for brands gives us a strong foundation to support Kinetic’s transformation.”