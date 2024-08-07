kindlife.in raises $8mn funding in Series A round

New Delhi: kindlife.in has raised $8 million funding in its Series A round.

This is led by JB-Dooeun TK Fund and MIXI Global Investments, with participation from Kalaari Capital and marquee angel investors. kindlife had previously raised a seed round of $2.5 million in seed funding from Kalaari Capital, Titan Capital, Java Capital, and others.

"We are very excited to partner with Korean private equity firms JB Investment and Dooeun & Company, as well as the Japanese investor MIXI," said founder, Radhika Ghai. "At kindlife, we understand that Gen Z prioritises quality and authenticity, and we're committed to making high-quality global beauty brands accessible to them, with a particular focus on premium Korean and Japanese beauty. Our strong AI technology is at the core of how we solve discovery and personalization."

South Korea- based private equity firms JB Investment and Dooeun & Company have partnered to form the JB- Dooeun TK Fund, which will lead the Series A round in kindlife. TKN Advisors will serve as the exclusive India advisor for the fund.

This capital will enable kindlife to build a strong connection between Korea, Japan, and India.

Tak Lee, Managing Director at TKN Advisors, said, "We're always seeking innovative companies with the potential to disrupt industries. kindlife stood out with their focus on Korean Beauty, a hot trend in India, and their AI technology for personalised beauty solutions. The exceptional team at kindlife, with their deep understanding of the GenZ market and commitment to building a best-in- class experience, convinced us to invest in them. We're excited to actively collaborate with them to revolutionise the beauty industry and bring more Korean beauty, culture, and lifestyle trends to India.”

Adding to the investor’s excitement, Tomoharu Urabe, principal partner at MIXI Global Investments, said, “kindlife is creating a highly user-friendly ecommerce platform featuring AI- enabled discoverability and the built-in influencer community. The early metrics back up that the concept is working great. We're thrilled to join the investment round and provide support to further expand its business.”