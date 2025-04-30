KidZania India onboards Vikita Chaudhary as Head of Marketing

New Delhi: KidZania has appointed Vikita Chaudhary as the new Head of Marketing.

Chaudhary has 14+ years of experience across marketing and communications. In her new role, she will spearhead the brand’s marketing strategies and consumer engagement efforts across India.

Chaudhary will be in charge of crafting brand narratives, integrating campaigns across digital and traditional platforms, and elevating KidZania’s positioning as the preferred edutainment destination.

She has worked with brands such as Timezone Entertainment, Carnival Cinemas, Fitternity, and Mad Over Donuts.

Tarandeep Singh Sekhon, Chief Business Officer, KidZania India, said, “We are thrilled to welcome Chaudhary as the Head of Marketing. Her deep understanding of consumer behaviour, coupled with her creativity and insight-led approach, makes her a strong addition to our leadership team. Chaudhary’s passion for storytelling and brand building aligns perfectly with KidZania’s mission to deliver meaningful, memorable experiences for families across the country.”

Chaudhary said, “It’s an incredible opportunity to be part of a brand that is redefining experiential learning for children in such a powerful way. KidZania’s commitment to purposeful, immersive experiences deeply resonates with my own passion for storytelling and consumer engagement. I look forward to driving meaningful connections with our audience and contributing to the brand’s continued growth in this dynamic and evolving landscape.”

Chaudhary will be responsible for driving brand visibility, crafting integrated marketing campaigns, enhancing visitor engagement, and ensuring consistent messaging across all consumer touchpoints.