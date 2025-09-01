0

Kia India’s Head of Marketing and PR Shakti Upadhyay steps down

Upadhyay, who joined Kia India in 2018, led marketing and communications for key model launches including Seltos, Sonet, Carnival, Carens, and EV6

BestMediaInfo Bureau
New Delhi: Shakti Upadhyay has stepped down from his role as Head of Marketing and PR at Kia India, concluding a seven-year tenure with the automaker.

Upadhyay joined Kia in March 2018 and was involved in establishing the company’s marketing and communications function ahead of its official market entry. He led the launch campaigns for models including the Seltos, Sonet, Carnival, Carens, and EV6, overseeing initiatives across traditional advertising, digital platforms, public relations, and consumer research.

Before joining Kia, Upadhyay held positions at Samsung Electronics and Hyundai Motor India, contributing to brand campaigns for consumer electronics and mobility products.

