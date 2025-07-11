Kia India appoints Atul Sood as Senior Vice President, sales and marketing

New Delhi: Kia India has announced the appointment of Atul Sood as Senior Vice President, sales and marketing, effective July 11, 2025. He will report to Joonsu Cho, Chief Sales Officer at Kia India, and will be responsible for overseeing the company's nationwide sales strategy and operations.

Sood brings nearly three decades of experience in the automotive sector. Prior to joining Kia, he served as President and Director at Toyota Mobility Solutions and Services India (TMSS). His previous roles also include positions at Toyota Kirloskar Motors and Toyota Motor Asia Pacific.

He holds a postgraduate diploma in Marketing from Symbiosis Centre for Management & HRD (SCMHRD), Pune, and a bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering from Thapar Institute of Engineering & Technology.

Commenting on the appointment, Gwanggu Lee, Managing Director and CEO of Kia India, said, “We are thrilled to welcome Atul Sood to Kia India family. His deep industry expertise and strategic acumen will be invaluable as we continue to strengthen our market position and enhance customer satisfaction. We look forward to his leadership and contribution in driving the next phase of our growth journey.”

On taking up his new role, Atul Sood said, “I am excited to join Kia India at such a dynamic time in its evolution. Kia has established itself as a forward-thinking and customer-focused brand and it’s commitment to innovation and customer delight resonates strongly with me. I am looking forward to working with the team to deliver exceptional value and drive sustainable growth across the country.”





