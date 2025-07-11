Khatija Lokhandwala steps down as Head of Brand Marketing at Zivame

New Delhi: Khatija Lokhandwala has moved on from her role as Head of Brand Marketing at Zivame, concluding a 5.5-year stint with the intimate wear brand. She announced her departure via a LinkedIn post.

She wrote, “Zivame wasn’t just a workplace. It was a front-row seat to change. I got to witness, and shape, the transformation of a brand, a category, and in many ways, a culture.”

Lokhandwala joined Zivame in August 2019 and was instrumental in crafting brand narratives that aimed to challenge social taboos and shift the conversation around lingerie in India. During her tenure, the brand rolled out campaigns such as Dekho Maine Kya Kiya, Wear Your Confidence, and Unhooked!, all of which leaned into storytelling rooted in purpose and inclusivity.

“We didn’t just sell lingerie,” she said in her post. “We challenged taboos, rewrote narratives, and helped women feel seen, heard, and celebrated. From the Museum of Boobs to the smallest packaging copy, every word, every idea came from a place of purpose. And that’s rare.”

Before her time at Zivame, Lokhandwala held senior marketing roles at INBISCO, Jyothy Laboratories and CavinKare, overseeing brand strategy across categories such as confectionery, personal care and home care.