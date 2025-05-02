Khaitan & Co to launch legal handbook mapping India's M&E regulatory landscape

New Delhi: A new report titled “Legal Currents: A Regulatory Handbook on India’s Media and Entertainment Sector 2025” will be released at WAVES 2025.

Prepared by Khaitan & Co, one of the knowledge partners of WAVES 2025, the report outlines the regulatory frameworks that continue to shape and unleash the growing potential of India’s Media and Entertainment ecosystem.

The legal guide comes at a moment when India’s M&E industry is undergoing transformation, driven by regulatory frameworks that have enabled industry participants to leverage their skills and technological innovation across broadcasting and infotainment, gaming, AI, digital media and films.

Along with a rapid increase in internet accessibility and shifts in Indian content consumption, India is undergoing a digital transformation facilitated by proactive and receptive governance.

The Government has optimised and eased regulatory processes for sectors such as print and linear broadcasting on television and radio, which still command a significant audience within India.

The handbook covers key Government initiatives and legal interventions that have incentivised and streamlined the legal roadmap for market entry, collaboration and operations by foreign players.

The Central and state Governments have also introduced production and co-production incentive schemes, positioning India as a premier destination for content creation.