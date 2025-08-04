Kevin Vaz becomes IDMIF President, succeeds K. Madhavan

New Delhi: Kevin Vaz, Chief Executive Officer, Entertainment at JioStar, has been appointed President of the Indian Digital Media Industry Foundation (IDMIF), a subsidiary of the Indian Broadcasting and Digital Foundation (IBDF). The appointment was finalised during the IDMIF Board of Directors meeting held on July 30, 2025.

Vaz succeeds K. Madhavan, under whose tenure IDMIF expanded its role as a representative body for India’s digital media sector. He brings close to three decades of experience in the media and entertainment industry.

Commenting on the development, Kevin Vaz said, "I am honoured to take on this responsibility and build upon the strong foundation laid by Madhavan. As we move into 2025–26, my focus will be on fostering fair competition, innovation and sustainable growth across India’s digital media landscape.

Digital is a critical pillar of the media and entertainment industry and with the right policy push and collaborative efforts, we have an incredible opportunity to further innovate, empower creators and enhance audience experiences. By working closely with the government, industry stakeholders and the creative community, we can shape an inclusive, future-ready ecosystem that delivers lasting value for all.”

IDMIF’s Digital Media Content Regulatory Council (DMCRC), set up on May 31, 2021 under the Information Technology Rules, 2021, operates as an independent self-regulatory body for non-news content offered by member Online Curated Content Providers (OCCPs). The council is registered with the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) and oversees content practices that aim to balance consumer interests and creative expression.

The DMCRC is chaired by Justice Mukul Mudgal (Retd.) and includes members from the media and entertainment industry such as Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Nikkhil Advani, Deepak Dhar, and Tigmanshu Dhulia. OCCP representation on the council includes Anil Lale (JioHotstar) and Ritesh Khosla (SonyLIV).

The body is modelled on the Broadcasting Content Complaints Council (BCCC), the IBDF’s self-regulatory framework for non-news television content. Justice Mudgal had earlier chaired the BCCC, which has been acknowledged by Indian courts for its approach to self-regulation.