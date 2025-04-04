Kerala HC stays proceedings against Baba Ramdev in 'misleading' ads case

New Delhi: The Kerala High Court on Thursday stayed all proceedings in a lower court against Baba Ramdev, his associate Acharya Balakrishna and their company Divya Pharmacy in a "misleading" advertisement case.

Justice V G Arun stayed the proceedings in the Palakkad magisterial court for three months, senior advocate Ajith Kumar (Sasthamangalam), appearing for Ramdev and others, confirmed.

The interim order was issued on the plea moved by the company, Ramdev and Balakrishna seeking quashing of the proceedings against them in the case.

The proceedings against them were initiated on a complaint by the Drugs Inspector, Palakkad.

Based on his complaint, a case was registered against them under section 3(d) read with section 7(a) of the Drug and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisement) Act 1954.

Section 3 of the Act prohibits advertisement of certain drugs for treatment of certain diseases and disorders and section 7 provides the penalties for contravention of the provisions of the Act.