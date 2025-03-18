Kenstar names Rajkumar Rao and Patralekha as brand ambassadors for its BLDC Maxx cooling solution

New Delhi: Kenstar has announced the launch of Kenstar BLDC Maxx, its cooling solution.

As part of its launch, Kenstar will roll out a new campaign led by actor Rajkummar Rao and actress Patralekha, alongside Techie Boy, an anime-inspired character.

"Kenstar is all about fulfilling the rapidly evolving aspirations of today's consumers," said Sunil Jain, CEO, Kenstar. "Customers today seek not just high functionality but also advanced aesthetics and technology. The Kenstar badge represents superior quality, attractive design, and long-term durability. Our new BLDC Maxx-powered air coolers are a giant leap forward—both for the industry and for our customers."

Neha Khullar, Marketing Head, Kenstar, added, “Techie Boy, along with our brand ambassadors Rao and Patralekha, will make this range of coolers more attractive for prospects, reinforcing our brand’s innovative approach. With his forward-thinking mindset, Techie Boy makes advanced cooling technology relatable, helping consumers understand how Kenstar’s latest innovation keeps them cool while keeping electricity bills in check.”

Kenstar is also launching its new range of air conditioners.