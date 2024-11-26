Keerthy Suresh becomes brand ambassador for Fiona Refined Sunflower Oil

New Delhi: Bunge India, a player in the edible oils market, announced actress Keerthy Suresh as the brand ambassador for Fiona Refined Sunflower Oil.

The company said that Keerthy will represent Fiona’s mission to provide Indian households with trusted cooking oil that combines quality, nutrition, and taste, making it the better choice for cooking.

Suresh said, “I am thrilled to be the face of Fiona Refined Sunflower Oil, a brand that believes in making better lifestyle choices. Fiona’s VitoProtect Formula ensures both nutrition and taste, making it the better choice for everyday cooking. I’m excited to begin this journey with Fiona”

Vinay Shrivastava, Vice President & Business Head, B2C, Bunge India, shared his enthusiasm about the collaboration, saying, “We are excited to welcome Keerthy Suresh as the brand ambassador for Fiona Refined Sunflower Oil. Keerthy’s values and dedication to healthy living align seamlessly with Fiona’s mission of offering nutrition and quality cooking solutions for Indian households. Her connection with audiences across India will help further our goal of making Fiona the better choice for those who value health and quality in their cooking’’.