Katrina Kaif becomes global brand ambassador for Maldives

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif has been appointed as the global brand ambassador for the Maldives, the island nation’s tourism body announced on Tuesday.

The Maldives Marketing and Public Relations Corporation (MMPRC), also known as Visit Maldives, introduced Kaif as the new face of its global tourism campaign, Sunny Side of Life. The initiative aims to promote the Maldives as a premier travel and honeymoon destination.

Expressing her enthusiasm about the partnership, Kaif said, “The Maldives represents the pinnacle of luxury and natural beauty – a place where elegance meets tranquillity. I'm honoured to be chosen as the face of the Sunny Side of Life.”

She added, “This collaboration is about bringing the finest travel experiences to global audiences, and I'm excited to help people around the world discover the unique charm and world-class offerings of this extraordinary destination.”

Visit Maldives’ CEO and Managing Director Ibrahim Shiuree described the partnership as a perfect match. “We are thrilled to welcome Katrina as our global brand ambassador. Her vibrant personality and strong connection with audiences worldwide make her a perfect representative for the Sunny Side of Life,” he said.

The announcement comes alongside Visit Maldives’ Summer Sale initiative, which focuses on increasing tourist footfall during the holiday season.