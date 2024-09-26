KathaVersse Media Network appoints Kishore Chatterjee as Brand Partnerships head

New Delhi: KathaVersse Media Network, a content IP company, has appointed Kishore Chatterjee as Head of Brand Partnerships, strengthening its brand partnerships team to amplify content IP sales across its fiction (Antenaaa Studios) and non-fiction (Digital Commentary) brands.

Chatterjee brings over 20 years of experience in content selling across retail, B2B, newspapers, and FM radio.

In his new role, Chatterjee will lead brand partnerships for KathaVersse’s content IPs, focusing on delivering value across the company’s fiction and non-fiction offerings.

Chatterjee began his career at Getit Infomediary and subsequently moved to Dainik Bhaskar's newspaper division. He later joined Next Radio, where he played a key leadership role at Radio One, overseeing advertising sales. Most recently, he spent seven years as Sales Head at MY FM, where he was responsible for driving sales for the radio division of Dainik Bhaskar Group.

Reflecting on his decision to join KathaVersse, Chatterjee commented, “KathaVersse Media Network’s vision of creating long-lasting content IPs tailored for the Bharat audience, particularly in tier 2 and tier 3 cities, inspired me to step out of my comfort zone. I’m excited to work alongside media visionaries like Roshan Abbas, Gaurav Kapur, and Samit Garg. I am confident that my network and experience in selling branded content will play a key role in driving the growth of video content IPs, an area ripe for expansion. The massive distribution network KathaVersse is building is something I intend to leverage fully.”

Aakash Kumar, Co-Founder and CEO of KathaVersse Media Network, emphasised the rising importance of branded content, citing a recent EY report that projects the market to grow to Rs 2,334 crore by the end of 2024 and Rs 3,375 crore by 2026. “There is a tremendous opportunity for KathaVersse to become Bharat’s leading branded content IP company, enabling advertisers to reach the vast audiences in tier 2 and tier 3 cities through our content IPs,” Kumar said.

Kshitiz Sudhakar, Co-Founder and COO of KathaVersse, added, “Kishore’s proactive approach and deep understanding of content and storytelling are exactly what we need. I am confident that he will not only forge breakthrough brand partnerships but also help us build a dynamic brand partnerships ecosystem within the company.”