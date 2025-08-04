Katalyst Sports appoints Mahesh Kumar as Vice President, alliances and operations

New Delhi: Katalyst Sports, a division of Katalyst Entertainment, has appointed Mahesh Kumar as Vice President, Alliances and Operations.

Kumar brings over two decades of experience in sports production, live events, and brand partnerships. Prior to this, he held leadership roles at LegaXy as Head, Events and Operations, and at Legends League Cricket, where he oversaw productions and operations across domestic and international venues.

His previous associations include agencies such as Fountainhead MKTG and Wizcraft International Entertainment, contributing to large-scale sports and entertainment projects.

In his new role at Katalyst Sports, Kumar will oversee strategic alliances, operations, and delivery across sports properties, brand partnerships, and live experiences.

Nitin Arora, Founder and CEO, Katalyst Entertainment, said, “Mahesh’s deep domain expertise and stellar track record in operations and alliance building make him a valuable addition to the Katalyst leadership team. As we scale our ambitions in the sports and live entertainment space, his insights and executional strength will be instrumental in driving impact at scale.”

Commenting on his new position, Kumar said, “I am thrilled to be part of the dynamic and fast-growing ecosystem at Katalyst Sports. The vision here aligns perfectly with my passion for creating seamless, large-format experiences that bring fans, brands, and athletes closer than ever before. I look forward to building and scaling exciting new formats with the team.”