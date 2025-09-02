Karunesh Bajaj elected Chairman of ABC, Mohit Jain steps in as Deputy Chairman

New Delhi: The Audit Bureau of Circulations, the self-regulatory body that certifies the circulation figures of newspapers and magazines in India, has announced a leadership change for the term 2025–26.

At its Annual General Meeting held in Mumbai, Karunesh Bajaj, Executive Vice-President, Marketing & Exports at ITC, was elected as the new Chairman of ABC, succeeding Riyad Mathew.

Alongside him, Mohit Jain, COO and Board Member at Bennett, Coleman and Co. (Times Group), has been elected as the Deputy Chairman, a position previously held by Bajaj.



Speaking exclusively to BestMediaInfo after his appointment, Mohit Jain shared his immediate priorities as Deputy Chairman. “I have been on the board for the longest, and now with this taking over as vice-president, the first mission for me would be that we have to expand our reader franchise and make our content both relevant for advertisers and readers,” he said.

ABC plays a critical role in ensuring credibility and transparency in the print ecosystem by issuing bi-annual circulation certificates and standardising audit processes for member publications. Its wide membership base includes 562 dailies, 107 weeklies, 50 magazines, along with leading advertising agencies, advertisers, and news associations. The leadership change follows the Bureau’s tradition of rotating top roles annually, ensuring shared responsibility across publishers and stakeholders.

Here’s the full list of the stakeholders:

Advertisers’ Representatives

Karunesh Bajaj, ITC: Chairman

Aniruddha Haldar, TVS Motor Company

Partho Banerjee, Maruti Suzuki India

Publishers’ Representatives

Mohit Jain, Bennett, Coleman and Co: Deputy Chairman

Dhruba Mukherjee, ABP: Hon. Secretary

Riyad Mathew, Malayala Manorama

Girish Agarwal, DB Corp

Shailesh Gupta, Jagran Prakashan

Karan Darda, Lokmat Media

Pratap G. Pawar, Sakal Papers

Adimoolam, Dinamalar

Advertising Agencies’ Representatives

Vikram Sakhuja, Madison Communications: Hon. Treasurer

Srinivasan K. Swamy, RK Swamy

Prasanth Kumar, GroupM Media India

Vaishali Verma, Initiative Media (India)

Sejal Shah, Publicis Media India Group



Secretariat

Adil Kasad, Secretary General

