New Delhi: Kartik Vishwanathan has taken on the role of Vice President, Investments (Special Assignment) at WPP Media, returning to the network after more than 14 years with Mindshare across India and China.

He shared the update on LinkedIn, stating, “Glad to be working with WPP Media again, an organisation that shaped a significant part of my professional journey over the years. Currently serving as Vice President, Investments, contributing to regional and global priorities through a special assignment with a strategic mandate.”

Vishwanathan began his new role in February 2026. Prior to this, he held several leadership positions at Mindshare, including Head of Investment Strategy for Mindshare China and Head, Strategic Initiatives and Integration for Mindshare India. He also served as Principal Partner and Partner at The Exchange and earlier led media buying, integrated channel planning, MIS and operations at Mindshare Fulcrum.

Earlier in his career, he worked with Fractal Analytics as Project Manager and with eClerx as Process Manager, Pricing Analytics. He has also held roles at i2c World and GTL.