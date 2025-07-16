Kartik Mohindra appointed as Managing Director, William Grant & Sons India

New Delhi: William Grant & Sons (WG&S) has announced the appointment of Kartik Mohindra as Managing Director, India, effective September 30.

Formerly Chief Marketing Officer & Head of Global Business Development at Pernod Ricard India, Mohindra has joined the business with over 26 years of experience as a senior leader in marketing and sales primarily in the alcohol, beverage and FMCG sectors.

Mohindra’s predecessor, Sachin Mehta, will be taking up an international role within the WG&S business, as Managing Director, Canada.

“These appointments reflect WG&S’ continued investment in key growth markets and a commitment to strengthening our global leadership team. We are excited to welcome Kartik to our team in India - a strategically important market for us. Driven by his expertise, we’re confident that we will further build on the great progress Sachin and the team have made in India in recent years,” said Doug Bagley, Chief Commercial Officer, WG&S.