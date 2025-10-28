Karthik Balagopalan steps down as Managing Director of Puma India

New Delhi: Karthik Balagopalan has stepped down as Managing Director of Puma India to focus on family commitments in Germany, the company confirmed in a statement, adding that his successor will be announced soon.

“We thank Karthik for his contributions and wish him all the best as he prioritises time with his family,” Puma said.

Balagopalan has been associated with Puma for over 18 years, holding key leadership roles across India and global markets. He took charge as Managing Director of Puma India in August 2023, following a five-year tenure as Global Director of Retail and E-commerce at the brand’s headquarters in Germany.

Prior to that, he served as Senior Manager for Growth Markets and held positions in business development, retail operations, and global retail. Earlier in his career, he worked with Godfrey Phillips India and Reebok before joining Puma in 2006.