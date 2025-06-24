Karnataka HC stays misleading ads case against Divya Pharmacy, Acharya Balkrishna

New Delhi: The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday granted an interim stay on trial court proceedings in a case alleging misleading advertisements by Divya Pharmacy, an affiliate of Patanjali Ayurved, and its co-founder and promoter, Acharya Balkrishna.

Advertisment

The decision provides temporary relief to the company and Balkrishna, who faced accusations of violating advertising regulations.

As per the news reports, the case stemmed from a private complaint claiming that Divya Pharmacy published misleading advertisements for two Ayurvedic products, allegedly making unsubstantiated health claims.

The complaint was filed under the Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act, 1954, which prohibits advertisements promoting certain drugs for specific diseases without scientific backing.

News reports stated that Senior Advocate Sandesh Chouta, representing Divya Pharmacy and Balkrishna, argued before the High Court that the advertisements complied with regulatory guidelines and were not misleading.

Chouta emphasised that the products in question were Ayurvedic medicines, manufactured under proper licenses, and that the complaint lacked sufficient evidence to proceed. Following preliminary submissions, the court issued the interim stay, halting the trial court proceedings until further orders.

The Karnataka High Court’s decision marks the latest development in a series of legal challenges faced by Patanjali Ayurved and its affiliates over their advertising practices. Similar cases have been filed in other states, including Kerala and Uttarakhand, where Divya Pharmacy, Baba Ramdev, and Acharya Balkrishna have been accused of promoting products with exaggerated or unverified claims. In April 2025, the Kerala High Court stayed a related criminal case against Divya Pharmacy, Ramdev, and Balkrishna, citing concerns over the timing of the complaint. Meanwhile, in June 2025, the Uttarakhand High Court quashed a similar case, noting a lack of specific evidence supporting the allegations.

Divya Pharmacy, co-founded by Baba Ramdev and Acharya Balkrishna, is a prominent manufacturer of Ayurvedic medicines and nutraceutical products under the Patanjali brand. The company has faced scrutiny in the past, including a Supreme Court contempt case in 2024 over misleading ads, which was resolved after a public apology from Ramdev and Balkrishna.