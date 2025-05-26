Kareena Kapoor Khan becomes brand ambassador for Bissell

New Delhi: Homecare appliance company Bissell has appointed actor Kareena Kapoor Khan as its brand ambassador for the Indian market. The collaboration is part of the brand's efforts to strengthen its presence in India, where it aims to offer cleaning solutions designed for contemporary households.

The partnership brings together Bissell, a company with over 145 years of global presence in home cleaning products, and Kapoor Khan, one of Bollywood’s most recognisable public figures. The brand stated that the actor’s image aligns with its positioning in the Indian market.

Max Bissell, President, Global Markets at Bissell Homecare Inc., said, "Kareena embodies the modern Indian consumer—discerning, forward-thinking, and deeply committed to creating a warm, healthy home environment."

Sagar Mehta, Director at Cavitak Marketing, added, “This collaboration marks a powerful new chapter for BISSELL in India. We see this partnership as a turning point in how Indian consumers perceive homecare—no longer as a chore, but as a lifestyle choice.”

Speaking about the partnership, Kareena Kapoor Khan said, “I am a little obsessive about my space. Clean, clear and calm, that's my thing. So when I found a cleaning partner that actually works as hard as I do, it was a yes. I partnered with BISSELL because it's not just about cleaning. It's about how clean it makes you feel. Ab mera ghar bhi, BISSELL Clean.”

As part of the collaboration, Kapoor Khan will appear in Bissell’s upcoming campaign, which is expected to focus on themes of modernity, efficiency, and the evolving nature of homecare.

Watch the campaign film: