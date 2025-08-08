Karan Tacker introduces GOONDA, a new lifestyle drinks brand

New Delhi: GOONDA, a new lifestyle beverage brand, has been launched by a team of industry professionals alongside actor and entrepreneur Karan Tacker. The company produces two product lines, agave spirits under the label El Goonda, and flavoured energy drinks called Goonda Energy.

The company’s early rollout began in Goa and Maharashtra, and is now expanding to additional cities including Delhi NCR, Bengaluru, Pune, Hyderabad and others by the end of 2025.

GOONDA was conceived during the pandemic through a collaboration of professionals from various sectors including alcohol distribution (Amol Sethi), beverage production (Ashish Jasuja), global and digital branding (Prasad Iyer), finance (Bhushan Khandelwal), international trade (Harshil Vithlani), and cultural insight, led by Tacker. The team brings together experience from different verticals to introduce what they describe as a culturally rooted offering with international influences.

El Goonda includes agave spirits available in Silver and Reposado types, as well as flavour variants such as Coffee (Café), Picante, and Strawberry, packaged in 180ml flasks.

Goonda Energy enters the functional drink space with a classic Original variant, along with flavoured options such as Sugar-Free Bubblegum and Cola.

“We didn't just want to launch a brand. We wanted to build a lifestyle brand that channels rebellion, freedom, and the new Indian voice,” said Karan Tacker, Brand Co-Founder and Marketing & PR Director.

Tacker, who also leads GOONDA’s tasting panel, commented on the brand’s identity and product choices. “Our agave spirits are proudly made in India and while doing so we even overlooked the opportunity to source from Mexico. We even cheekily prefixed El to the word Goonda for our agave spirit offerings.

Thereon we have introduced a range of flavours to spice up the category. It doesn't end at what’s inside the bottle. In our quest to be fun, distinctive and accessible we created a bottle that's that pocket friendly in its most literal expression: cute 180ml hipster bottles that snug fit into your pocket and that too at pocket friendly price points.”

Amol Sethi, Founder and Head of Sales, added: “Goonda arrived earlier this year in Goa and as we speak we are aggressively distributing in Mumbai and Pune. Later this financial year we intend to be in four more states and in 2026 we will also expand to serve the Indian diaspora in major markets abroad.”