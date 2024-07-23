Karan Kumar joins BPTP as Chief Marketing Officer

New Delhi: Karan Kumar has joined BPTP as its Chief Marketing Officer.

Before this, Kumar was responsible for marketing and growth for the ART Fertility Clinics’ Middle East and India operations.

This marks Kumar’s return to the real estate sector. Before his stint in the health sector, Kumar was associated with DLF as Chief Marketing Officer.

When contacted, Kumar confirmed the news, saying, "I am excited to be a part of BPTP in this phase of its growth journey. It's a brand strongly focused on delivering innovative products underpinned by a commitment to global sustainability standards while seeking to earn preference and trust from all stakeholders - customers, partners, and employees alike. I look forward to continuing to build upon this legacy while working with a very passionate and agile team at BPTP.

Prior to DLF, Kumar worked at Fabindia as Chief Brand and Marketing Officer, where he joined in 2017.

Before Fabindia, Kumar had a 15-year-long stint at ITC. In his last role at ITC, he was the Head of Marketing, eCommerce, Portfolio Strategy, and Digital Experiences in Retail. He joined ITC in 2001 as Assistant Under Training and rose to leadership roles across various brand categories at the company.