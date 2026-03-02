New Delhi: Karan Aujla and VRB Consumer Products have launched Zyro India alongside a digital campaign titled ‘Nothing Unnecessary’, introducing the beverage brand’s positioning around zero sugar and zero calorie drinks.

The campaign film features Aujla in an introspective narrative that traces elements of his personal journey through childhood and teenage photographs. The video presents the brand’s message through a monologue centred on minimalism, simplicity and conscious choices.

According to the brand, the campaign reflects a broader shift in youth-oriented marketing where storytelling and personal identity play a larger role in brand communication. The narrative moves from Aujla’s reflections on eliminating excess in lifestyle and self-expression to the introduction of Zyro, positioned as a drink with “zero sugar, zero calories”.

Commenting on the campaign, Aujla said, “Zyro is a reflection of how I see life. Keep it real. Keep it simple. No sugar, no calories, nothing unnecessary. That is not just a tagline, it is a mindset. Zyro stands for making conscious choices without compromising on taste or identity, and that is something I genuinely believe in.”

Viraj Bahl, founder and managing director of VRB Consumer Products, said, “With Zyro, we are entering the beverage category with a clear point of view. Today’s consumers are actively choosing zero sugar options and cleaner labels as part of a more mindful lifestyle. We are delivering clean, zero sugar, zero calorie hydration for a generation that demands authenticity and better choices. Zyro is designed to deliver flavour and functionality without excess, and ‘Nothing Unnecessary’ defines that philosophy from day one.”

The campaign brings together music, personal storytelling and lifestyle themes as Zyro enters India’s growing zero-sugar beverage segment. The film closes with the line, “Drink Up Bro. Nothing Unnecessary.”

Watch the campaign film: