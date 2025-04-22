Kapture CX onboards Gaurav Prakash as Senior Director

New Delhi: Kapture CX, an agentic AI customer experience platform, has appointed Gaurav Prakash as the new Senior Director of Enterprise Sales.

Prakash has 14 years of experience in the SaaS industry and has worked with multiple technology domains, including edtech, procuretech and customer experience (CX).

Gaurav Juneja, CRO, Kapture CX, said, "We are excited to welcome Prakash to Kapture CX at a time when the enterprise market is ready for disruption. His deep expertise across SaaS and customer experience aligns perfectly with our vision to deliver innovative and end-to-end CX solutions. With his appointment, we are confident in accelerating our growth and strengthening our position as a market leader."

Prakash said, “The market is at an inflexion point. Enterprises—whether legacy businesses or digital-native brands—are actively looking for a comprehensive CX platform that aligns with their transformation goals. Kapture is well-positioned to capitalise on this shift, especially with its early investment in Generative AI and Agentic AI by the leadership and the founders as a game-changer.”

Before joining Kapture, Prakash worked to scale North, East and West India’s enterprise function at Freshworks and was also associated with PwC.

“I am highly inspired by Kapture’s culture and its energetic, hardworking teams across GTM, sales, marketing, and finance—teams that are deeply committed to problem-solving, no matter the challenge,” Prakash added.