Kansai Nerolac promotes Pravin Chaudhari as Managing Director

New Delhi: Kansai Nerolac Paints (KNPL) has appointed Pravin Chaudhari as Managing Director.

He took over from Anuj Jain, who has opted for an early retirement after a journey of 35 years with Kansai Nerolac, to pursue personal interests.

Chaudhari has 30+ years of experience in the paints industry. He has worked in strategy, operations, and leadership.

He started his journey with Kansai Nerolac in 1993 as a Management Trainee and has since held key leadership roles, including Director of Industrial Sales and Operations and Director of Supply Chain.

Prior to his current role, Chaudhari served as the Executive Officer at Kansai Paint Co in Japan. His previous experience includes a leadership stint at Pidilite Industries, where he was CEO of Special Projects.

Chaudhari is an engineer and management graduate from the University of Mumbai.

Chaudhari said, “It is an honour to lead Kansai Nerolac, an organisation that has played a defining role in the Indian paint industry for more than 100 years. I am excited to build on the foundation established by all previous managing directors and enthusiast Nerolites, who have shaped our company into what it is today. Looking forward to working closely with our teams and partners as we continue to innovate, grow, and contribute to the industry and society at large."

Chaudhari will be based at Kansai Nerolac’s headquarters in Mumbai, India.