Kanodia Group enters real estate industry with “Kreeva”

New Delhi: The Kanodia Group, a business conglomerate covering cement, hygiene, new-age media, and building solutions sectors, will be venturing into the real estate market with, “Kreeva”.

To operationalise its vision, Kanodia Group has entered into a strategic alliance with Meridian Assets Partners (MAP), a real estate-focused asset management outfit.

Mayank Jain, CEO of Kreeva, said, “Kreeva is not just about building homes; it’s about creating a lifestyle that epitomises luxury and innovation. We are committed to delivering unparalleled quality and elegance in every project. Our goal is to set new standards in the real estate market, ensuring that each development reflects our dedication to excellence and our passion for creating exclusive living spaces.”

Gautam Kanodia, Founder of Kreeva and Co-founder of Kanodia Group, shared, "Backed by Mayank’s deep financial expertise and our three decades of excellence in establishing a successful diversified business portfolio, we are confident that we will be successful in bringing Kreeva’s vision to life by blending creativity, technical ingenuity and expertise to create spaces that will be truly special. Every project of Kreeva will offer a perfect blend of innovative design, functionality, and timeless beauty, delivering an unparalleled living experience to our clientele."