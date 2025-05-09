Kalyan Jewellers' adex up 29% YoY to Rs 106.3 crore in Q4 FY2025

New Delhi: The Thrissur-based jewellery giant Kalyan Jewellers invested Rs 106.3 crore in marketing during the January-March 2025 quarter, marking a 29% year-on-year surge compared to Rs 82.2 crore in the same period last year.

In the Middle East, where the brand has a substantial presence, Kalyan Jewellers allocated Rs 12.3 crore for advertising and publicity in Q4 FY25.

Over the past four years, the company has invested more than Rs 1,000 crore in marketing, leveraging star power with celebrity ambassadors like Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif, Kriti Sanon, Pooja Sawant and others.

Kalyan Jewellers reported a 36% year-on-year (YoY) increase in net profit for Q4 FY25, reaching Rs 188 crore, up from Rs 137 crore in the same quarter last year.

Consolidated revenue for the quarter soared by 37% to Rs 6,182 crore, compared to Rs 4,525 crore in Q4 FY24, driven by robust demand during the Akshaya Tritiya festival and the wedding season.

For the full fiscal year 2025, Kalyan Jewellers achieved a consolidated revenue of Rs 25,045 crore, a 35% jump from Rs 18,516 crore in FY24.

The annual profit after tax (PAT) rose by 20% to Rs 714 crore, compared to Rs 596 crore in the previous year.

The company’s India operations were a key growth driver, with standalone Q4 FY25 revenue climbing 38% YoY to Rs 5,350 crore and PAT increasing 41% to Rs 185 crore. The Middle East business also performed strongly, contributing Rs 784 crore in revenue, a 26% YoY rise, with a PAT of Rs 12 crore, up 22% from the previous year.

Executive Director Ramesh Kalyanaraman said, “We had an excellent start to the current financial year despite continuing volatility in gold prices. The momentum from the previous year has continued, supported by strong demand during Akshaya Tritiya and the wedding season.” He added that the company remains optimistic about sustained consumer demand, particularly for wedding purchases.

While the core jewellery business thrived, Kalyan’s online platform, Candere, faced headwinds. In Q4 FY25, Candere recorded revenue of Rs 28 crore but reported a net loss of Rs 12 crore. Despite this, Candere showed improvement earlier in the year, with an 89% YoY revenue growth in Q3 FY25.

Kalyan Jewellers continued its aggressive expansion, adding 25 showrooms in India during Q4 FY25 and launching its first company-owned store in the United States. The company now operates 388 showrooms globally, with a retail area exceeding 975,000 square feet across India, the Middle East, and the US. Plans are in place to open 30 additional Kalyan showrooms and 15 Candere stores in India during the current quarter.