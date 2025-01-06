Kabeer Biswas of Dunzo likely to join Flipkart Minutes as Operations Head

New Delhi: Kabeer Biswas, co-founder of hyperlocal delivery startup Dunzo, is reportedly set to take on the role of head of operations at Flipkart Minutes.

As per news reports, Biswas has been offered the position at Flipkart Minutes, where he is expected to start "soon."

His transition to Flipkart follows after almost a decade of work at Dunzo, where he was not only a co-founder but also played a pivotal role in scaling the company from a simple WhatsApp group to a notable player in the hyperlocal delivery space.

The quick commerce division of Flipkart, which went live in August 2024, has been looking to strengthen its operations and market position against formidable competitors like Zomato-owned Blinkit, Swiggy Instamart, Zepto, and Tata BigBasket.

Biswas's role as head of operations at Flipkart Minutes will involve working closely with Hemant Badri, Senior Vice President at Flipkart, who has been overseeing the quick commerce division.