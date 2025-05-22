Juniper Green Energy appoints Ankush Malik as CEO

New Delhi: Juniper Green Energy has appointed Ankush Malik as its new Chief Executive Officer. Malik, who has been associated with the company since November 2018, previously served as Chief Operating Officer and was inducted into the Board on 30 April 2024.

With over 15 years of experience in the power sector, Malik has held roles at Orange Renewable Power, ICICI Bank and Lanco Infratech. He is an alumnus of IIT Delhi and IIM Lucknow, with expertise in business development, regulatory affairs and operational strategy.

In his new role, Malik will oversee the company’s long-term growth strategy, business development, project execution, and regulatory operations, as Juniper Green Energy aims to expand its footprint within India’s renewable energy market.

“I am deeply honoured to take on this responsibility and thankful to the Board for their confidence in me. As India undergoes a transformative energy transition, Juniper Green Energy is positioned to capitalise on the growing renewable energy sector in India.,” said Malik.

Commenting on the appointment, Chief Financial Officer Parag Agarwal said, “Ankush’s elevation to CEO is a natural progression of his remarkable contributions to the company. His deep understanding of the sector, combined with his execution focus and leadership vision, makes him the ideal choice to lead Juniper Green Energy through its next phase of growth.”